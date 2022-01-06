Bus routes axed over low passenger rates

Chaserider said low take up of journeys was to blame for the withdrawal of some routes serving Cannock, Stafford, Lichfield, Walsall and Telford from Sunday.

All Sunday and bank holiday services will be withdrawn for the Cannock to Pye Green numbers 25 and 26 buses, but will continue to operate Mondays to Saturdays.

The number 61 serving Boney Hay to Lichfield via Chase Terrace and Burntwood will be withdrawn. Alternative services 60 and 62 will continue to provide up to three buses per hour between Cannock, Chase Terrace, Burntwood and Lichfield instead.

The number 74 serving Walsall to Stafford via Cannock and Brocton will be withdrawn with journeys from Walsall, Bloxwich and Cheslyn Hay dropped. The number 74 running between Cheslyn Hay, Cannock and Stafford will remain unchanged.

The number 1 service will continue to operate between Cannock, Bloxwich and Walsall.

The X14 service running between Cannock and Telford via the McArthur Glen Designer Outlet and Shifnal will also be dropped from the schedule.

Passengers wishing to travel between Cannock and Telford should use the number 70 and 71 services between Cannock and Wolverhampton and the Banga Buses service 891 between Wolverhampton and Telford.

Meanwhile the number 3 serving between Cannock to Brownhills via Heath Hayes and Norton Canes will continue to operate on the current timetable until February 19.