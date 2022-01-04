Notification Settings

Contractor to manage more than 2,000 miles of region's motorways and trunk roads

By Sue Austin

More than 2,300 miles of motorways and trunk roads in the West Midlands and Shropshire is to be maintained by a civil engineering contractor.

Colas will be responsible for maintaining the M6 and M54
National Highways has awarded a multi-million-pound contract to help maintain motorways to Colas.

The contract, which starts in July will see the firm carrying out routine maintenance, repairing defects, responding to emergency incidents and providing severe weather services on some of the region’s busiest routes, including the M6, M54 and M42.

The contract value is up to £328 million and is set to run for eight years.

Regional Operations Director for the Midlands, Andrew Jinks, said: “Our roads are among the safest in the world and partnerships like this help to maintain the high standards that we set ourselves and our partners.

"By working more closely with our supply chain partners on routine maintenance, repairs and incident response, we’re able to work more effectively, identifying innovative ways of working and provide the best possible quality of service to road users.

“We’re delighted that Colas has been awarded this contract and look forward to working with them, driving improvement and strengthening our regional expertise.”

The area Colas will be maintaining covers around 2,300 miles of motorway and trunk roads.

Carl Fergusson, the Chief Executive Officer of Colas Ltd, said: “Everyone at Colas is delighted that we are continuing to build on our successful relationship with National Highways with this new, significant, contract award. We are looking forward to establishing a highly effective collaborative working relationship with National Highways and our supply chain partners as part of the contract, and in working towards the common goal of reducing carbon emissions to achieve net zero.”

