Midlands West Coast Mainline passengers warned about service changes due to flood defence work

By Adam SmithTransportPublished:

Rail passengers have been warned to expect delays and changes on the West Coast mainline as work is undertaken to protect against flooding.

Network Rail is improving the West Coast Mainline

The West Coast Mainline runs between Glasgow and London through Stafford, Wolverhampton, Sandwell and Dudley and from January 4 until 12.

Avanti West Coast customers can expect 25 minutes added to the route and London Northwest.

The railway drainage upgrades between Rugby and Milton Keynes will prevent heavy rain from flooding tracks, making the economically important rail route more reliable for passengers and freight.

Trains will be forced to divert via Northampton to bypass the 4km long trackside drainage work.

This will add around 25 minutes onto West Coast main line journeys for Avanti West Coast customers and London Northwestern Railway will run fewer services between Crewe and Euston with passengers needing to change at Rugby.

James Dean, Network Rail’s West Coast South route director, said: "This major work on the West Coast main line is vital to protect it from the risk of future flooding. We always try to do our work with the least disruption to passengers as possible, and during this project we can keep people on the move by using a diversionary route.

"However, there will be fewer services, longer journey times and some passengers may need to change trains, so I’d urge people to please check National Rail Enquiries before they travel."

Lawrence Bowman, customer experience director for London Northwestern Railway, said: "This essential maintenance will improve the reliability of our rail infrastructure and reduce the likelihood of delays in the future. I urge customers to plan their rail travel in advance during the West Coast Main Line work near Milton Keynes in January when some journeys will take longer."

To combat Covid-19, passengers must wear a face covering in train stations, on train services and any replacement bus services. Those who fail to do so face a fine of £200.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

