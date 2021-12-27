HS2 launches 2022 graduate recruitment scheme

Every year HS2 provides new opportunities for graduates to begin building their career on Europe’s biggest infrastructure project, and this year it will offer 16 places on its coveted two-year programme.

As construction works continue at pace and plans to extend the railway to serve towns and cities in the north are given the green light, HS2 will be recruiting for more new roles that align to its future work programme.

This year’s graduate vacancies include: project management and IT focused roles, engineering roles supporting HS2’s vast construction programme and roles within HS2’s commercial and procurement teams, managing contracts and suppliers within the supply chain.

Karen Davis, HS2’s talent manager said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for 16 talented graduates to begin their career learning from the very best in the industry while working on a truly historic and innovative project.

“We create new opportunities every year for those starting out on the career ladder, as we recognise that investing in future talent is vital to the successful delivery of HS2 and major infrastructure projects of the future.”

Over the last two years, interest in HS2’s graduate scheme has grown. Students are encouraged to submit their application as soon as possible and ahead of the closing date on January 17.