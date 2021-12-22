Series of M54 weekend closures planned for £2.5m repair work

A series of closures are planned to allow for £2.5m of repair work on the M54

Highways England has confirmed the 'concrete repair programme' will be taking place on the M54 between Junctions 2 and 3, and 4 and 5, from January through to March.

The work will require some complete weekend closures with diversions put in place.

The work for the Junction 2 Coven Interchange to the Junction Three Interchange for Tong and Albrighton, will affect the Westbound carriageway only.

It will see the stretch of road closed for five successive weekends, from 8pm on the Friday to 6pm on the Monday.

The closures begin on Friday, January 21, and finish on Monday, February 21.

The work on Junction 4 for Shifnal to Junction 5 for Telford Town Centre will take place on the Eastbound carriageway.

It will involve a number of different closures, including overnight from 8pm to 6am on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, February 25 to 28.

From Saturday, February 26, to Sunday, February 27, the exit slip road will be closed at Junction 4 along with a lane closure from Junction 5 to 4 from 6am on both Saturday and Sunday morning through until 8pm in the evening.

Then on two successive weekends it will be closed throughout the weekend, from 8pm Friday to 6am Monday, starting on Friday, March 4, and finishing on Monday, March 14.

Diversions will be signposted where closures take place.

Highways England said the work involves 'vital upgrades', adding it will "ensure the road remains safe for years to come".

It explained it would carry out "comprehensive repairs of the road surface and replacement of road markings and studs".

Ryan Davies, National Highways project manager, said: “The M54 is a key part of the Midlands motorway network and this is essential repair work that will ensure motorists have safe, reliable and smooth journeys for many years to come

“Concrete roads have served the country well since they were first built half a century ago. They have proved tough and durable over the years, helping every day for work journeys and home deliveries, visits to friends and family, holidays, and the movement of the goods and services that we all depend on.”

M54 closure dates

Junctions 2 to 3 westbound:

– Friday, January 21 to Monday, January 24

– Friday, January 28 to Monday, January 31

– Friday, February 4 to Monday, February 7

– Friday, February 11 to Monday, February 14

– Friday, February 18 to Monday, February 21

These works will be carried out under full weekend westbound closures – Friday 8pm to Monday 6am.

Traffic using the road will be diverted via the A449, A5 and A41.

Junctions 4 to 5 eastbound:

– Friday, February 25 to Monday, February 28 – this work will be done overnight on the weekend between the hours of 8pm and 6am on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening. The road will remain open during the day.

– Saturday, February 26 to Sunday, February 27. The exit slip road will be closed at Junction 4 along with a lane closure from Junction 5 to 4 from 6am on both Saturday and Sunday morning through until 8pm in the evening.

– Friday, March 4 to Monday, March 7. The road will be fully closed from Friday 8pm through to Monday morning at 6am.

– Friday, March 11 to Monday, March 14. The road will be fully closed from 8pm on Friday evening through to 6am on Monday morning.

Where required, fully signed diversion routes will be in place.

Junctions 2 to 3 westbound traffic will be diverted via the A449, A5 and A41. A 15.4 mile route.