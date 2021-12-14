M54 set to shut for cabling work

The M54

The motorway will be shut in both directions from junction five for Telford Town Centre, to junction six for the Wrekin Retail Park.

The closure, which has been ordered by Highways England, will take place from 9pm on Sunday, December 19, to 6am the following day.

A notice from Highways England has advised that a diversion via the B5072 and A5223 – and vice versa – will be in place and signposted.

Shropshire Council meanwhile has announced that it has received an application to redevelop a smallholding as a residential special educational needs school.

The proposal, for Poole Meadow in Beamish Lane, Albrighton, would include and extension to the existing dwelling to provide a learning centre.

The plan also asks for consent to demolish outbuildings and build residential accommodation

The application also includes a proposal for visitor and staff parking on the site.

Another proposal being considered by the council’s planning officers could lead to the creation of a new glamping site.

The application requests consent for change of use on land at The Fords, Twyford Lane, Queen’s Head.

The proposal would see a field used as a glamping site, along with building a deck and toilet and shower cubicles.

A separate plan involves the demolition work to remodel a home.

The plan is for 35 Hawthorn Road in Shrewsbury and involves the ‘demolition of a majority of the existing dormer bungalow and re-building on an increased footprint’, along with alterations to the roof.

In Telford & Wrekin planning officers will be asked to decide on plans for a new school

The proposal for the former British Sugar site at Alscott would allow for the constrution of a new primary school.

Other public notices:

Traffic will be stopped from using a road while work is carried a bridge over a major road.

Trewern Lane in Gobowen will be closed between 9pm and 6am for three nights for the work to the A5 overbridge. The closure, which comes into force on December 15, has been requested by Highways England.

An alternative route will be in place.

The organisation behind one of the county’s major events will be electing its committee.

Shropshire Horticultural Society, which organises Shrewsbury Flower Show, is inviting its members to submit nominations for the committee.

A notice published by the society says those nominated must be members and submissions must be in by December 31.

A road will be closed for five days while a new water main is put in.