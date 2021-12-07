Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two road closures affect Bridgnorth area

By Andrew RevillTransportPublished:

The Bridgnorth area is to be affected by two road closures this week.

The B4368 between Aston Eyre and Shipton will be closed from 9.30am each day until Friday at 4pm. A diversion is in place via the A458 in Much Wenlock, and the B4378.

The work to be carried out is listed as an 'urgent road closure to rectify carriageway defects'.

Meanwhile, the B4363 between Billingsley and the B4555 junction was closed on Monday, December 6, and will not reopen until this Friday at 4pm. A diversion is in place via Highley.

Work is being carried out to renew the carriageway, which includes raising and replacing ironwork, cutting of vegetation, sign cleaning and remarking the road.

Transport
News
Andrew Revill

By Andrew Revill

Senior Reporter for the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News