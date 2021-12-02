Notification Settings

Rush hour crash on M6 southbound causes tailback

By James Vukmirovic

Rush hour commuters on a busy section of motorway were left facing delays after a traffic collision.

Traffic was seen backed up for about three miles on the M6 Southbound on the approach to Junction 12. Photo: Traffic England
There were up to five miles of tailbacks on the M6 Southbound between Junction 12 for Gailey and Junction 11a southwest of Cannock after an accident at around 8.30am.

Traffic was held from 8.50am following the accident, which involved three cars and a van, with emergency services worked at the scene.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said an ambulance had been called to the scene around 8.33am, with two ambulance staff on the way.

West Midlands Police and West Midlands Fire Service have been contacted for a statement.

Transport
News
Cannock
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
