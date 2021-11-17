Rail line between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury closed as man found dead on tracks

The man was discovered on the tracks near Shifnal rail station

British Transport Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to an area of track near Shifnal station at around 8.05am on Wednesday after reports of a casualty on the tracks.

The crews arrived at the scene to find a man on the tracks near the station on Market Place.

The line was closed in both directions as a paramedic and member of the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car crew worked at the scene.

Despite their best efforts, the man was declared dead at the scene, with the incident not being treated as suspicious by British Transport Police.

Replacement bus services have been running between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury while the line was closed.

National Rail Enquiries tweeted at 10.52am to say: "The emergency services have now dealt with the incident between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton, allowing lines to reopen. Trains may still be cancelled or diverted until approximately 11:00."

A spokeswoman for British Transport Police said: "British Transport Police were called to the line near Shifnal station at 8.02am this morning (Wednesday 17 November) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Officers are currently working to identify the deceased and inform their next of kin.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of an incident near to Shifnal Railway Station on Market Place at 8.05am.

"One ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one male patient.

"Sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene."

West Midlands Railway and Transport for Wales services are both affected.