Long M6 delays due to emergency repairs and police incident

Congestion on the M6 on Thursday morning

One lane has been closed between the M6 southbound Junction 9 for Wednesbury and Junction 8 for the M5 due to a defect in the road.

Highways West Midlands has advised drivers to allow for extra time up of an up to an hour above the normal journey time.

Queues have been reported back to Junction 11 in Staffordshire as a result.

Meanwhile the motorway was temporarily stopped in both directions near Spaghetti Junction due to a police incident at 7.30am.

The northbound traffic was released shortly afterwards but southbound traffic remained blocked for longer, adding to the congestion further back on the motorway through the Black Country.

Traffic has been queueing back onto Junction 10a of the M54, as well as on the A34 through Perry Barr and the A38 Tyburn Road.