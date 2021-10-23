Region awarded £1 billion to kickstart transport revolution

The cash will fund a range of schemes including new Metro line extensions

The cash will go towards new train stations, rail lines, road schemes and tram tracks under the West Midlands Combined Authority's plans to boost transport across the region.

The funding will be confirmed by Chancellor Rishi Sunak in next week's Budget as part of a £6.9bn 'local transport revolution' to level up communities across the country.

He said: “This transport revolution will help redress that imbalance as we modernise our local transport networks so they are fit for our great cities and those people who live and work in them.”

Last month the WMCA submitted a bid for £1.7bn of government funding “to keep the transport network moving” into the future.

The five-year plan – which will be backed local contributions – will include a new railway station in Aldridge and further development of schemes including the Dudley Interchange and Tettenhall railway station.

It also includes £20m for the implementation of the long-awaited integrated contactless payment system for the region’s public transport network.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said modernising the transport network was at "the heart" of the levelling up agenda.

"This funding will serve as a catalyst for the regeneration of towns and cities by improving infrastructure and ensuring more people have better access to jobs and education," he added.