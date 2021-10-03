Worried residents demand action over danger road after crashes

By Thomas Parkes

A petition has been set up by concerned residents for action to be taken over a dangerous road in Walsall after a series of crashes.

Councillor Doug James said people living in Dangerfield Lane have faced "mayhem" on the street and something needed to be done.

A petition, set up by a resident, said properties have been damaged and called on action to be taken to "make this road safe again".

Councillor James, who represents Darlaston South, said: "Residents are now petitioning Walsall Councillor urgent change and investment to tackle local speeding hotspots.

"Anxious residents and law-abiding motorists are demanding action. It is only a matter of time before another tragic our community suffers another fatality as a result of a car crash on our streets."

To sign the petition, visit change.org and search "Dangerfield Lane".

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

