Worried residents demand action over danger road after crashes

Councillor Doug James said people living in Dangerfield Lane have faced "mayhem" on the street and something needed to be done.

A petition, set up by a resident, said properties have been damaged and called on action to be taken to "make this road safe again".

Councillor James, who represents Darlaston South, said: "Residents are now petitioning Walsall Councillor urgent change and investment to tackle local speeding hotspots.

"Anxious residents and law-abiding motorists are demanding action. It is only a matter of time before another tragic our community suffers another fatality as a result of a car crash on our streets."