Delays on trains after tree falls between West Bromwich and Birmingham

Transport for West Midlands reported delays on the Snow Hill line between Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter and the Hawthorns in West Bromwich before 9am this morning.

It was due to a fallen tree blocking the line.

Tickets were being accepted on the West Midlands Metro and National Express West Midlands buses.

However, shortly after 9am it was confirmed the tree had been removed – but delays on the line remained beyond 10am.

Transport for West Midlands said: "The tree blocking the Snow Hill line between Jewellery Quarter and Hawthorns has been removed and the line reopened.