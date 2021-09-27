Delays on trains after tree falls between West Bromwich and Birmingham

By Dayna Farrington

Train passengers faced delays in the region this morning after a tree fell on the line.

Transport for West Midlands reported delays on the Snow Hill line between Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter and the Hawthorns in West Bromwich before 9am this morning.

It was due to a fallen tree blocking the line.

Tickets were being accepted on the West Midlands Metro and National Express West Midlands buses.

However, shortly after 9am it was confirmed the tree had been removed – but delays on the line remained beyond 10am.

Transport for West Midlands said: "The tree blocking the Snow Hill line between Jewellery Quarter and Hawthorns has been removed and the line reopened.

"Services are now running but there may be ongoing disruption until 10am whilst the timetable restores itself."

Dayna Farrington

By Dayna Farrington

Senior reporter based at Wolverhampton

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

