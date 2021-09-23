Trams disrupted after anti-social behaviour

The service was halted near Black Lake Metro station after reports of anti-social behaviour

West Midlands Metro confirmed that due to anti-social behaviour with one of the trams just after 6pm on Thursday, September 23, the service was unable to run between Black Lake and Bull Street in West Bromwich.

It meant that all stations in between the two stops were left without service while engineers headed to the scene to assess the situation.

West Midlands Metro also confirmed that tram tickets and passes would be accepted on West Midlands Trains between Wolverhampton and Birmingham.

The passes would also be accepted on National Express buses 74 between Old Square Birmingham and West Bromwich Central and 79 between Wednesbury Bus Station and West Bromwich Central.

A spokesman for West Midlands Metro said: "Due to an issue with one of our trams due to antisocial behaviour, trams are unable to run between Black Lake and Bull St.

"Engineers are on the way to assess the situation and ticket acceptance are in place.

"Tram tickets and passes are accepted on West Midlands Trains between Wolverhampton St. Georges and Grand Central.

"They are also accepted on NX Buses 74 between Old Square Birmingham and West Bromwich Central and NX 79 Buses between Wednesbury Bus Station and West Bromwich Central.

"Trams are operating between Wolverhampton St George's and Black Lake and between Bull Street and Handsworth Booth Street only.