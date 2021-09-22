A449 lanes to close as barriers repaired on main road into Wolverhampton

The repairs will be taking place on the A449 Stafford Road. Photo: Google

The repair work along a section of the A449 Stafford Road, between the Bushbury Lane Island and the Oxley Moor Road junction, is due to start on Monday, September 27.

The £480,000 works will require lane closures to protect workers on both the north and southbound sides of the road for the 12-week scheme, but the work will be done during off-peak hours in a bid to minimise disruption.

Wolverhampton Council is making the investment to improve unsightly, damaged barriers and overgrown vegetation along the central reservation.

Broken wooden fencing and a metal pedestrian barrier will be replaced, new kerbs installed and overgrown planting cut back.

Councillor Steve Evans, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for city environment and climate change, said: “This is one of main routes into the city of Wolverhampton. We are investing £480,000 to make improvements that will make it safer and enhance the appearance of this key arterial route.

“There is old wooden fencing along part of the route which is in an extremely poor condition and in places. it is covered with overgrown plants.

“There is also a metal pedestrian barrier which is damaged and looks very tired with paint peeling off it.

“Replacing all of these will really enhance the route and make it safer for motorists and pedestrians and I’m pleased to confirm that trees along the route are staying put.

“We have programmed the works during off-peak hours to cause the minimum amount of disruption and we apologise in advance for any delays that are caused by this important scheme.”