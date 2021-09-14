Vulnerable person led to safety after M6 closed

The vulnerable person was led to safety and the motorway reopened after around three hours of closure. Photo: Google

Officers from Central Motorway Police Group and West Midlands Ambulance service were called to Junction 4a of the M6 around 7.18pm on Monday after receiving reports of a vulnerable person on a bridge at the M42 and M6 link.

The M6 was closed in both directions at the section, with delays of up to 45 minutes reported and motorists advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

A spokesman for Central Motorway Police Group said: "The M6 J4a is closed due to a vulnerable person on a bridge.

"Please avoid the area and find alternative routes to join the M42.

"Anyone stuck in the tail back, please exit at J4 and follow diversion signs to re-join the M42."

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "The M6 is currently closed in both directions, near to Junction 4 and 5 and the M42 slip road.

"Please avoid the area and thank you for your patience."

A spokesman for West Midlands Roads said: "Both the M6 J4A southbound exit and the M42 J8 southbound exit are blocked due to a Police incident on the M6/M42 link roads.

"With traffic held, there are 45+ minute delays on the M6 south approach.

"Avoid where possible and consider alternative routes."

The road was reopened at around 10pm after the vulnerable person was led to safety and received care from members of the NHS.