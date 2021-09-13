M6 stretch shut due to vulnerable person on bridge

By James VukmirovicTransportPublished:

The M6 was brought to a standstill due to a police incident involving a vulnerable person.

The M6 was closed in both directions at the link with the M42. Photo: Google Street Map
The M6 was closed in both directions at the link with the M42. Photo: Google Street Map

Officers from Central Motorway Police Group and West Midlands Ambulance service were called to Junction 4a of the M6 around 7.18pm on Monday after receiving reports of a vulnerable person on a bridge at the M42 and M6 link.

The M6 was closed in both directions at the section, with delays of up to 45 minutes reported and motorists advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

The road was reopened at around 9pm.

A spokesman for Central Motorway Police Group said: "The M6 J4a is closed due to a vulnerable person on a bridge.

"Please avoid the area and find alternative routes to join the M42.

"Anyone stuck in the tail back, please exit at J4 and follow diversion signs to re-join the M42."

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "The M6 is currently closed in both directions, near to junction 4 and 5 and the M42 slip road.

"Please avoid the area and thank you for your patience."

A spokesman for West Midlands Roads said: "Both the M6 J4A southbound exit & the M42 J8 southbound exit are blocked due to a Police incident on the M6/M42 Link roads.

"With traffic held, there are 45+ minute delays on the #M6 south approach.

"Avoid where possible and consider alternative routes."

Transport
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Community Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Community Reporter at the Express & Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Wolverhampton. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News