Motorists hit with delays in both directions on M6

Those travelling north on the M6 on Saturday, August 21 were left with about 30 minutes of delays after the carriageway between junctions 6 and 7 was closed due to a police incident at 4.10pm.

The road was reopened twenty minutes later, with residual delays along the northbound carriageway.

Meanwhile, motorists on the southbound carriageway were hit with delays between junctions 10A and 10 after the inside lane was left flooded due to the poor weather.

The lane was closed and the traffic was reduced from three lanes down two as workers from Highways England worked to clear the lane.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "We can confirm the northbound carriageway of the M6 between junctions 6 and 7 was closed around 4.10pm due to a ANPR [Automatic Number Plate Recognition] incident which was police-led.

"We reopened the road around 4.30pm.

"Between junctions 10 and 10a along the northbound carriageway of the M6 we had one lane closed due to flooding.