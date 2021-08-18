Motorway crews create playground for children using scrap material

Pupils enjoying the playground

The crews improvised with cable reels, tyres, netting and pallets to make tables, tunnels and a den at Cooper Perry Primary School, based in Seighford, near Stafford.

The workers, who gave up their free time, are currently carrying out the upgrade works on a stretch of the M6 between J13, Stafford, and J15, Stoke.

They cleared the playground space, which was overgrown, in torrential rain.

It left them with a blank canvas to work on during the following week where they enjoyed glorious sunshine.

Highways England spokesman Nick Wells said: "We know that, whilst the motorway upgrade will ultimately increase capacity and bring more reliable journeys, the works can cause disruption for people in the local communities in the meantime.

"That is why we are committed to giving something back to the community whenever we can and in this instance I think the volunteers, who gave up their own time for the project, have surpassed themselves.

"It is wonderful to see the children enjoying themselves in their new-look playground and making use of the recycled equipment.

"We are delighted the team were able to help and bring such big smiles to the pupils’ faces."

Cooper Perry reception class teacher, Vicky Batten, added: "The children were delighted with the transformation of their outdoor learning area.

"Clare and her team volunteered many hours to recycle and reuse equipment from their site that they no longer needed for the children to use and enjoy.

"We are so grateful for the time and thought that was given to create such a wonderful learning environment for the children and know that they will have many hours of enjoyment as they explore and play with it all. Thank you so much."

The pupils also created their own cards and a scrap book to say thank you to the team for all of their hard work.

Clare Bird, of contractor Kier, led the team of volunteers.

She said: "What a brilliant project to be involved with.

"The team and I worked really hard transforming the school yard using upcycled materials, making an area the children can have fun from using their imaginations on stage to cooking up a mud feast. We also built planters and bug hotels so the children can enjoy gardening.