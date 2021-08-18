Busy roundabout to be closed overnight for work

The roadworks in Kidderminster

The Hoobrook Junction and its approaches will be closed between 9pm and 6am.

The work started on Thursday, August 12, for 10 days. It will be closed for road surfacing, signal works and white line painting. Signed diversions are in place

The closure is part of major works to improve the busy Hoobrook Junction, which started in January. The scheme is part of Worcestershire County Council’s multi-million pound programme of works to relieve congestion hot spots across the county.

Hoobrook is a busy roundabout providing connectivity between the A442 Worcester Road, A449 Chester Road South, A449 Worcester Road and Wilden Lane, which currently experiences congestion at both morning and afternoon peak times.

The improvement works, which are planned to be completed by the autumn, include additional lanes and signalling on the three main arms and the roundabout itself to improve the flow and manoeuvrability of traffic.

It will be further achieved by reconfiguring the central island and the splitter islands at each junction, including Wilden Lane approach.