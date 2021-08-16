Angry searches in relation to parking in Wolverhampton

Hundreds of "angry" searches have been made in relation to parking issues in a Black Country city, according to research.

Co Wheels Car Club, which carried out the study, delved into which cities were complaining about parking, based on "what people are angrily searching on Google".

It has revealed that in Wolverhampton, 609.14 searches were made per 100,000 population. The city has a population of 246,247.

However, Wolverhampton was towards the bottom of a 41-strong list, at number 34.

Six of the top 10 cities registering the most complaints in the UK were located in the south of England.

The research was carried out by the car sharing team at Co Wheels Car Club.

Jamie Brassington

By Jamie Brassington

Senior Multi-Media Journalist@JamieB_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at jamie.brassington@expressandstar.co.uk.

