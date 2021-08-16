Angry searches in relation to parking in Wolverhampton

Co Wheels Car Club, which carried out the study, delved into which cities were complaining about parking, based on "what people are angrily searching on Google".

It has revealed that in Wolverhampton, 609.14 searches were made per 100,000 population. The city has a population of 246,247.

However, Wolverhampton was towards the bottom of a 41-strong list, at number 34.

Six of the top 10 cities registering the most complaints in the UK were located in the south of England.