Two-hour M6 delays through Black Country as lorry destroys central barrier

The aftermath of the crash on the M6. Photo: Highways England

The lorry involved was still being recovered five hours after the smash happened near Great Barr at around 4.30am on Thursday. Nobody was injured in the crash.

There were delays throughout rush hour in both directions as a result, with the worst of the congestion southbound where two out of three lanes remained closed at 9.30am.

Highways England warned drivers to expect major disruption and avoid the area if possible, with southbound congestion stretching back past Walsall towards Junction 11 in Staffordshire.

One lane is also closed northbound, where there are delays of at least 20 minutes according to the highways agency.

Traffic is also backed up on the M54 and M5 and smaller roads in the surrounding areas are congested, with Transport for West Midlands warning bus passengers to expect delays in Wednesbury and Walsall.

The lorry was driving south when it hit the barrier between Junction 7 for the A34 and Great Barr and Junction 6 Spaghetti Junction.

Photos from the scene showed the damaged central reservation barrier was left covering the two outside lanes, with police officers, highways crews and recovery specialists sent to clear the area.

It is the second serious crash in the region inside 24 hours after a car overturned near Walsall.

Traffic queueing 10 miles behind the crash in Staffordshire at 9.30am. Photo: Highways England

A Highways England spokesman said: "There are currently long delays of at least 90 minutes on approach to a collision on the M6 southbound between J7 near Great Barr/A34 and J6 near Spaghetti Junction/A38M/A38.

"This is due to a single-vehicle collision where a lorry has breached the central reservation barrier. Traffic officers, maintenance crews and recovery are currently at the scene.

"Lanes two and three (of three running lanes) are closed southbound.

"Lane four (of four) is also closed on the northbound carriageway.

"Road users are advised to expect disruption and allow extra journey time, you may wish to re-route or delay your journey. "