Taxi drivers take to streets in protest

Sandwell taxi drivers gather outside Sandwell Council House, Oldbury, to protest long delays when acquiring private hire licences

More than 200 drivers staged a protest outside Sandwell Council House, in Oldbury, on Wednesday at 11am, organised by the Sandwell Private Hire Drivers Association.

Drivers are unhappy at the length of time they say it is taking the council to issue private hire licences.

Imran Mahmood Qureshi, secretary of Sandwell Private Hire Drivers Association, who organised the protest, said: “This problem has been going on for more than ten years.

“During the pandemic, it was horrendous. We have often felt like we are going circles, where we write to our council leaders, and then receive no response.”

He added: “Frankly, we feel like we are being ripped off. The council say they are committed to helping us, but if they can’t commit, why should we listen to what they have to say?”

According to badge and taxi plate data seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, it takes between nine and 12 months for new applications for a private hire licence to be processed.

For Wolverhampton city council, it takes approximately three weeks.

A letter addressed to Sandwell taxi drivers from the council leader

Sandwell taxi drivers attending a protest outside Sandwell Council House.

A one year taxi plate costs £353 for a vehicle under five years old, and £399 if it is over five years old, if the vehicle is registered with Sandwell council.

Other councils, such as Dudley council and Birmingham city council, charge £235 and £185 for any aged vehicle.

Councillor Jay Anandou, deputy leader of opposition for Sandwell council, said: “After meeting with the Sandwell Private Hire Drivers’ Association, reps have urged the council leadership to act swiftly on the long standing demands of the drivers.

“When other councils take far less time to process a new operating licence for private hire drivers, Sandwell takes almost one year, which is highly inefficient, unfair on hard working people, and needs an immediate attention.’’

He added: “There needs to self-introspection on how the council operates their licensing regime for private hire drivers in Sandwell, not only for the drivers but to the Sandwell economy at large as this inefficiency in handling licencing affects our overall Sandwell economy and transport infrastructure – and makes Sandwell look anti-business.”

Paul Brent, who represents the National Taxi Association for the north-west and Midlands, said: “Taxi drivers have not been treated fairly, both during the pandemic and as we come out of lockdown.

“Many have lost livelihoods. So with a long and bureaucratic application process, and little communication with the council, it is no wonder taxi drivers in Sandwell are protesting.”

He added: “We have driven people to get their vaccine appointments, and helped deliver vital goods in times of need. All we ask for is self-respect and the ability to do our jobs.”

Councillor Rajbir Singh, leader of Sandwell council, said: “The past 18 months have been a challenging time, particularly for those in the taxi trade. I would like to thank you all for your continued support and for the commitment throughout the pandemic to continue working and transporting people who needed your support to make essential journeys.

“We are listening to the drivers’ concerns and are in the process of implementing a user-friendly software system that will allow drivers to apply, track, and make payments, and this will bring huge benefits to them.”

He added: “We remain committed to providing a good quality service in a safe way for both customers and staff.”