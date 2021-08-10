Hour-long M6 delays after lorry carrying hazardous materials bursts into flames

The burnt out lorry on the M6. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

The HGV caught fire between Junctions 6 (Spaghetti Junction) and 5 (Castle Bromwich) on the southbound carriageway at around 11pm on Monday night, destroying the the trailer.

The blaze shut the southbound carriageway for several hours, with lanes not reopened until shortly before 7am on Tuesday.

As a result drivers are facing delays of more than an hour, with queues stretching back more than five miles to Junction 8 (M5) as of 8am.

Highways England said shortly before 8.30am that three lanes have been reopened, but one will remain closed until it is resurfaced on Tuesday evening.

In a statement on its website the agency said: "Specialist clear-up works and recovery are now ongoing, which is expected to take some time as the vehicle was transporting hazardous materials.

"A road surface inspector is at the scene assess any damage to the road surface and also a structural engineer to assess surrounding infrastructure once recovery has been completed.