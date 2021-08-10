Hour-long M6 delays after lorry carrying hazardous materials bursts into flames

M6 motorists are facing huge delays after fire engulfed a lorry carrying hazardous materials.

The burnt out lorry on the M6. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service
The HGV caught fire between Junctions 6 (Spaghetti Junction) and 5 (Castle Bromwich) on the southbound carriageway at around 11pm on Monday night, destroying the the trailer.

The blaze shut the southbound carriageway for several hours, with lanes not reopened until shortly before 7am on Tuesday.

As a result drivers are facing delays of more than an hour, with queues stretching back more than five miles to Junction 8 (M5) as of 8am.

Highways England said shortly before 8.30am that three lanes have been reopened, but one will remain closed until it is resurfaced on Tuesday evening.

In a statement on its website the agency said: "Specialist clear-up works and recovery are now ongoing, which is expected to take some time as the vehicle was transporting hazardous materials.

"A road surface inspector is at the scene assess any damage to the road surface and also a structural engineer to assess surrounding infrastructure once recovery has been completed.

"Please allow plenty of extra time for your journey if you're travelling in the area this morning as there are delays of over an hour on approach to the closure, with over 5 miles of slow moving traffic back to the M5 interchange."

