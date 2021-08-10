'Chaos' as lorry hits Sandwell and Dudley railway bridge

The trapped vehicle. Photo: @MasterMonkeyMon

The vehicle became trapped along the A4034 Bromford Road in Oldbury late on Tuesday morning, under the bridge serving Sandwell and Dudley railway station.

Transport for West Midlands said bus services 3 and 3A had been diverted as a result.

A photo of the lorry was shared on Twitter, with Mark Masterson saying the trapped vehicle was "causing chaos".

A number of vehicles have been stuck under the bridge in recent years, causing disruption on trains and for motorists.

However no disruption has yet been reported on the train line, with West Midlands Railway services reported to be running as normal.