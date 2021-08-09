Road closures in the regions over the coming weeks

BRIDGNORTH COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS Shropshire Star ......... 15/01/19 A458 roundabout on Stourbridge Rd, near College Court, Bridgnorth WV15 5DL, UKLeon said when he drove through on Monday someone had removed part of the roadwork barrier to drive through dangerously. General shots of the roadworks showing what the road surface is like would be great..Thanks! ....

Wood Hayes Road in Wolverhampton is due to close today for nine days between its junctions with Blackhalve Lane and Old Hampton Lane.

Carter Road in the Dunstall area of the city will be closed for its entire length over the same period to allow for work on the 5G mobile-phone network. Traffic will be diverted through Dunstall Lane and Gorsebrook Road while the work is carried out. Nearby Calverton Walk will also be closed to pedestrians until Friday.

There will also be a one-way system, preventing traffic from driving northwards, in Linthouse Lane, Wednesfield from today until August 22 to allow Western Power Distribution to carry out work to the electricity supply. A diversion through Lichfield Road and Wood End Road will be in place.

Ward Street will be closed in both directions between Sidwick Crescent and Usworth Close from August 17 to 19, with a diversion through Northolt Drive, Conningsby Drive, Ettingshall Road and Bilston Road while the work is taking place. The road will be closed while Severn Trent Water installs a new water connection.

Ettingshall Road, which has been subject to a closure order for the past week to allow for new drainage works, is expected to be open as normal from Monday next week.

New water mains are also to be installed in Bingley Street, Merridale, with the road expected to be closed for 10 days from tomorrow. Nearby Aston Street is also expected to close for 11 days starting Monday next week while the work is carried out. Traffic will be diverted through Norfolk Road, Burleigh Road and Owen Road.

Work by Western Power Distribution, laying cables beneath the pavements of Neville Avenue in Goldthorn Park, is expected to be complete by August 20.

The installation of new water mains in Danescourt Road, Tettenhall, is due to be complete by the end of the month, but until then there will be a closure order in place for the stretch between Wergs Road and Coppice Lane.

In Lichfield, Wissage Road is to close to allow for the replacement of gas mains. The work is expected to be finished by the end of the month. Claypit Lane will also be closed on August 23 and 24 to allow for utility works to be carried out.