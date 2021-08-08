Railway passengers hit with delays after trespassers on train line between Wolverhampton and Coseley

By Thomas ParkesWolverhamptonTransportPublished:

Railway passengers have been hit by delays due to trespassers on the line between Wolverhampton and Coseley.

Trains were forced to run at a reduced speed on Sunday morning after the incident was reported at around 9.45am.

Some journeys were impacted – with delays of around 15 minutes – with the disruption expected until the end of the day.

A spokesman for West Midlands Railway said: "Because of trespassers on the railway between Wolverhampton and Coseley trains have to run at reduced speed. Delays are likely

"Incident reported [at 9.41am]: We will now work to understand how this will impact our service and provide you with our advice shortly."

Transport
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Coseley
Dudley
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News