Railway passengers hit with delays after trespassers on train line between Wolverhampton and Coseley

Trains were forced to run at a reduced speed on Sunday morning after the incident was reported at around 9.45am.
Some journeys were impacted – with delays of around 15 minutes – with the disruption expected until the end of the day.
A spokesman for West Midlands Railway said: "Because of trespassers on the railway between Wolverhampton and Coseley trains have to run at reduced speed. Delays are likely
"Incident reported [at 9.41am]: We will now work to understand how this will impact our service and provide you with our advice shortly."