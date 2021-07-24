Wolverhampton road closed as engineers work to repair water pipe

By James Vukmirovic

A residential street is set to remain closed over the weekend as emergency works continue.

The road has been closed in both directions while repairs continue (Image by Google Street Map)
Engineers from Severn Trent Water have closed Park Hall Road, in the Goldthorn Park area of Wolverhampton, in both directions between Herbhill Close and Ranworth Rise to work on repairing a damaged pipe.

A spokesman for Severn Trent Water said: "We’re sorry for the disruption on Park Hall Road and the impact it’s having on nearby customers.

"We’re working in the area to repair a damaged water pipe.

"To keep our engineers and other road users safe, we’ve had to put a temporary road closure in place.

"We’re working as hard as we can to get the pipe fixed and return everything back to normal as quickly as possible.

"Again, we’re sorry for any inconvenience."

Vehicles travelling on Park Hall Road have been advised to travel via Ward Road, Patricia Avenue and Dudding Road, and vice versa.

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Community Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Community Reporter at the Express & Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Wolverhampton. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@expressandstar.co.uk.

