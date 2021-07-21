Traffic hold-up as cow wanders onto M6 after 'idiots' leave farm gate open

StaffordTransportPublished:

Police and farmers joined forces to help corral a cow which wandered onto the M6 in Staffordshire after “idiots" forced open a farmer’s gate.

The cow was corralled by officers to behind a fence. Photo: @CMPG
The cow was corralled by officers to behind a fence. Photo: @CMPG

The Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG), which covers the Staffordshire and West Midlands Police force areas, said the cow found itself on the M6 near Doxey, Stafford, late on Tuesday night after “idiots forced and left a farmer’s gate open”.

According to the CMPG, officers corralled the cow off the road before Highways England officials and a group of local farmers helped to ensure “she was safely walked off the network and back home after an exciting night out”.

The CMPG said: “Many thanks to the drivers held up as we shut the carriageway, your patience as we deal with these and other incidents is greatly appreciated.”

The cow was corralled by officers to behind a fence. Photo: @CMPG
Transport
News
Stafford
Staffordshire
Local Hubs

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News