M6 reopened after being closed off in both directions due to police incident

Traffic is building up on the M6 northbound. Photo: Highways England/MotorwayCameras

The M6 northbound at Junction 7 for Great Barr was shut at around 12pm on Saturday with traffic being diverted off the motorway and back on via the slip roads.

Traffic was held at the M6 southbound at Junction 8 at West Bromwich and the M5 link five minutes later due to the incident.

Motorway CLOSED - #M6 Northbound J7 #GreatBarr Due to a Police Incident - Traffic being Diverted Up & Over via the Slip Roads = Please Use Alternative Routes — Highways England (@HighwaysWMIDS) July 17, 2021

And the northbound entry slip road on the M6 northbound at Junction 7 for Great Barr has also been shut, Highways England said.

People have been advised to use alternative routes. West Midlands Police has been contacted for comment.