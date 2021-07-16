Emergency services raced to the south Staffordshire airfield shortly after 2pm on Friday afternoon where they found the black chopper on its side close to the control tower.
The 37-year-old controller, who was the only person in the helicopter, sustained minor cuts to his left leg after the aircraft rolled over during start-up.
Staffordshire Police attended the scene at Crab Lane, Bobbington, after receiving reports of a concern for public safety.
A spokeswoman said: "Officers attended and a helicopter had rolled over on an airfield while being started up.
"One 37-year-old man, the solo helicopter controller, sustained minor cuts to his left leg in the incident.
"He did not require hospital treatment."
West Midlands Ambulance Service sent one ambulance, a paramedic officer and he Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford.
Crews from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended to make sure the helicopter's fuel tank was secure.