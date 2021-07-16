A helicopter on its side at Wolverhampton Halfpenny Green Airport. Photo: SnapperSK

Emergency services raced to the south Staffordshire airfield shortly after 2pm on Friday afternoon where they found the black chopper on its side close to the control tower.

The 37-year-old controller, who was the only person in the helicopter, sustained minor cuts to his left leg after the aircraft rolled over during start-up.

Staffordshire Police attended the scene at Crab Lane, Bobbington, after receiving reports of a concern for public safety.

A spokeswoman said: "Officers attended and a helicopter had rolled over on an airfield while being started up.

Emergency services at the scene after a helicopter rolled onto its side. Photo: SnapperSK

"One 37-year-old man, the solo helicopter controller, sustained minor cuts to his left leg in the incident.

"He did not require hospital treatment."

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent one ambulance, a paramedic officer and he Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford.