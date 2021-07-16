National Express West Midlands cutting bus fares on Freedom Day

The new ticket prices will start on Monday and will save the average commuter around £130 a year.

Under the new prices, a day bus ticket that is valid for all-day travel across the whole West Midlands will cost just £4. The price of a weekly bus pass will drop from £17.50 to £15 – while a child ticket will be £2 a day, down from £2.30.

In addition, the bus company is bringing in contactless weekly ticket price capping – where customers just tap a contactless bank card, or the banking app on their phone, on the bus ticket machine each time they get on. At the end of seven days, they will be charged no more than the £15 cost of a weekly ticket – however many journeys they made.

National Express West Midlands managing director, David Bradford, said: “We’re delighted to be cutting bus fares to make it cheaper and easier to get around our region.

"The cost of everything – including motoring – is going up. But from Monday, half of bus customers will pay less than they do now, and nobody will pay more.

“Our bus fare cuts mean that travelling all day will cost less than the price of a burger.

“You will be able to catch as many buses as you like all day long and just tap a contactless card on the ticket machine. You don't need to work out what's the best price – we will do that automatically and you will never pay more than you need to.

“This makes it easier for people to try out catching the bus – and we know that when people try buses, they like them and keep using them.

“Getting more people onto buses will build back our high streets, get people back into jobs and education, clean up our air and help the UK meet its carbon targets.”

Andy Street, the Mayor of the West Midlands, added: “National Express’s fare cut is a fantastic decision that will help get our region back on the move as further restrictions are eased on Monday. Not only will all buses now be cheaper thanks to other operators following National Express’s lead, but they will be simpler to use too.

“Keeping fares low has always been one of my top transport priorities as Mayor, and I am delighted that over the last four years we’ve had a fare freeze, with the price of the most popular ticket - the day ticket – staying at the same price since 2017.