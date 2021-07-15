Changes for Diamond Bus routes announced

Diamond Bus has given notice to TfWM to exit current partnership arrangements on August 28.

It will include the 31/32 Walsall to Mossley and Lower Farm, 40 West Bromwich to Wednesbury, 42 West Bromwich to Dudley and 43 West Bromwich to Bilston services.

Diamond Bus will instead operate independently on the majority of the routes from August 29, offering a new service timetable.

A spokesman for Diamond Bus said: "The decision was not an easy one to make. We believe in working collaboratively for the benefit of the passengers we serve.

"Prior to the Covid pandemic the financial performance of the services involved had declined and this decline was discussed with TfWM as part of a conversation about reforming the then Partnership services in late 2019 and has been part of subsequent conversations since.

"Diamond Bus will continue to operate independently on the majority of these routes from August 29, offering a new regular service timetable. Passengers will still be able to enjoy the same enhanced onboard Diamond services such as next stop screens and passenger Wifi, that were provided within the agreements and will be offered the best rate fares available on the Diamond Bus network.