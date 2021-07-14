Transport Secretary hopes Shrewsbury to Wolverhampton line will be electrified 'soon'

Grant Shapps responding to Daniel Kawczynski in the House of Commons

Grant Shapps was responding to a question from Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski, who told the House of Commons it was unacceptable for the line to still be serviced by diesel trains.

He and other MPs between the county town and Wolverhampton have joined forces to campaign for the electrification of the rail line.

Mr Kawczynski was speak after the Transport Secretary told parliament that the Government had electrified 700 miles of line over the last three years.

The Shrewsbury MP said: "In this day and age is it wholly unacceptable for Shrewsbury to be serviced by diesel trains."

He said the campaign was getting great support from Midlands Connect and that all MPs along the line were supporting the electrification between Shrewsbury and the region's capital, Birmingham.

"It would not only massively reduce travel time it would massively reduce carbon emissions," he said.

Mr Shapps praised the Shrewsbury MP's "doughty campaign" and said he looked forward to seeing further progress

"We have electrified 700 miles in three years, we hope it is coming to him soon."

Following the Commons question, Midlands Connect said there was a real need to create a better link between Shrewsbury, the Black Country and Birmingham by rail.

"We can speed up trains, electrify the route and create an economic boost of £500 million for the economy," it said.