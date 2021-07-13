Passengers warned of changes to railway services due to 'critical' repair work at London Euston

The severe flooding. Photo: Network Rail

Transport chiefs said the weather on Monday caused an electricity substation to catch fire – disabling London Overground services to Watford.

Now urgent repairs need to be carried out to on Wednesday to pump away any remaining water and fix cables damaged in the electrical fire.

All lines in and out of London Euston will be closed between 11pm on Wednesday and 6am on Thursday with passengers urged to travel beforehand.

It will impact Avanti West Coast, London Northwestern Railway, Caledonian Sleeper and London Overground services with bus replacement services introduced.

James Dean, Network Rail’s West Coast South route director, said: "I’m sorry that your journeys have been disrupted this week. Our engineers will be making critical repairs on Wednesday night.

"The floods made the railway look like a swimming pool, but with 750 volts of electricity running through it. We’ve had to make the site safe before going in and pumping away the remaining flood water and repairing the fire damage."