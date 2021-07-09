Train passengers warned to expect delays over weekend

A West Midland Metro tram

From 10pm onwards on both days, there will be no services running between West Bromwich Central and Library, Birmingham.

A normal service will resume in-between those days, on Sunday, and from Tuesday onwards normal service will resume too.

A spokesman for West Midlands Metro said: "A frequent service will be available between West Bromwich Central and Wolverhampton St George’s while this work is taking place.

"We’re sorry for any disruption to your journey caused by this essential work."

The metro service said passengers could use tickets and passes on other modes of transport.

On those days, the last tram to Birmingham will leave Wolverhampton St George’s at 9.40pm.

Meanwhile, the last tram to Birmingham will leave West Bromwich Central at 10.01pm.

And the last tram to Wolverhampton will leave Library at 10.30pm.

Alternatively, the number 74 bus goes between West Bromwich and Birmingham.