The van flipped onto its side following the crash on the M6 near the slip roads for J11, Cannock, just before 3.30am on Monday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service [WMAS] said the van driver was rushed to the major trauma centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

The extent of the driver's injuries was unknown. Neither of the lorry drivers were uninjured.

The northbound carriageway was closed early this morning at J11 following the crash, causing long tailbacks several hours later.

At 8.44am, Highways England said there were 60 minutes of delays and 6.5 miles of tailbacks spanning to J9, Wednesbury.

There are 60 minute delays on the approach to this #M6 incident above usual journey times spanning 6.5 miles back to J9 #Wednesbury. Average speeds on approach to the incident are less than 10 mph. pic.twitter.com/HABvGtujYK — Highways England (@HighwaysWMIDS) July 5, 2021

An "up and over closure" was put in place earlier this morning, where vehicles were taken off at J11 and able to rejoin on the northbound entry slip road.

Central Motorway Police said its serious collision investigation unit began looking into the crash this morning.

WMAS sent an ambulance, two paramedic officers, a trauma doctor and a critical care paramedic to the scene.

Ambulance crews were also joined by those from the police and fire.

A spokesman for WMAS said: "On arrival, ambulance staff found the van on it’s side and a lorry facing the wrong way. Ambulance staff were told that the second lorry had rear end damage.

"The van driver was rapidly extricated by ambulance and fire crews and assessed on the ambulance.

"He was treated at the scene but his condition was sufficiently serious that he was taken on blue lights to the major trauma centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham with the doctor and critical care paramedic travelling with the ambulance; medics were on standby at the hospital to receive him.