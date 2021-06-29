M54 eastbound between Tong and Wolverhampton closed due to crash

Traffic has been stopped between Junction 3 and Junction 2 while the emergency services deal with the crash.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

Highways England tweeted saying: "The M54 eastbound J3 (Tong Village A41) to J2 (Wolverhampton A449) two lanes have been closed due to a serious collision.

"Traffic officers are currently at scene, West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police Central Motorway Police Group are on their way to the area to assist.