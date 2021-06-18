Road surface removed as work continues on West Midlands Metro extension

Work continues on the tram line off Castle Hill in Dudley

The road surface is now being removed along Castle Hill in Dudley for track to be installed as a new line is built through the Black Country.

A Midland Metro Alliance spokesman said: "The Midland Metro Alliance, working on behalf of Transport for West Midlands, has begun removing the road surface along Castle Hill, preparing the area for track to be installed and bringing the highly-anticipated route closer to fruition.

"The start of main construction follows the significant progress made on the project last year including the upgrade and diversion of utilities in the area.

"Much work has also been underway in Sandwell with the milestone installation of the first purpose-built structure along the route together with work to assess the location of historic mineshafts along the railway corridor.

"This is an exciting time for the project and it is great that people are seeing that work is now underway. The route is already acting as a catalyst for regeneration in the area and when completed will provide a much-needed boost to public transport and wider regeneration benefits across the Black Country and Birmingham.”

Work continues on the metro line, off Castle Hill, Dudley

Sections of the Tame Valley, Walsall and Old Main Line Canal were closed periodically in autumn and winter to allow for the demolition of ageing bridges. And last month the first new bridge was put in place over the Walsall Canal in Wednesbury.

The structure, made-up of two 54-ton pieces, is one of a number of new bridges which will be installed in coming months and was lowered into place by a 750-ton crane.

But as work ploughs on on the extension, the existing service has been hit by disruption with all trams halted over the weekend after a fault was identified.

A total of 21 trams were pulled from service on Friday after the vehicle manufacture identified cracks in the underframe structure.

Limited services only got up and running again on Tuesday after all trams were inspected and repairs started.

Work continues on the metro line, off Castle Hill, Dudley

The construction in Dudley follows the significant progress that has been made on the project last year including the upgrade and diversion of utilities in the area as well as the successful removal of several aged structures along the 11km route.

In addition to the work scheduled in Dudley, further activity will take place across Sandwell and Brierley Hill with old canal bridges being demolished in Tipton and historic mine shafts being assessed and treated across the route. Utility upgrades and diversions are also set to begin in Brierley Hill.

While construction is underway, those travelling to Dudley town centre are being asked to leave more time for their journeys due to the diversions.