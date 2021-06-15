Long M6 delays through Black Country after three-lorry crash

Traffic queueing on the M6. Photo: Traffic England

Drivers on the southbound motorway face delays of an hour after the crash happened near Junction 7 at Great Barr at about 10am. The carriageway is shut between Junctions 7 and 6 with roads throughout the Black Country expected to become congested as a result.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known. The northbound road remains open.

The normal southbound diversion route is unavailable due to roadworks and closures, a statement from Highways England said, so drivers going southbound are advised to leave the motorway at Junction 7 before taking the A34 towards Great Barr onto the Birmingham Road.

At the traffic lights join the A4041 for about three miles, then at the roundabout take the third exit onto the A452 Chester Road. Follow for about half and a half miles, then rejoin the M6 at Junction 5.

A Highways England statement said: "There are currently delays of 60 minutes above usual journey times. For traffic approaching the delays locally, you are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and you may wish to re-route or delay your journey.