All Metro trams removed from service for inspection after fault identified

Twenty-one trams have been removed from service until further notice after the vehicle manufacturer identified a fault.

Metro tickets and passes will be valid on some alternative modes of transport including some bus services, West Midlands Railway and Avanti train services.

A statement from West Midlands Metro said: "We are sorry that there will be no Metro services from 11 June until further notice.

"We have been informed by the vehicle manufacturer that they have identified a fault which is affecting some of our trams. As a precautionary measure, we have taken the decision to remove all 21 trams from service until all trams have been inspected.

"We are working alongside the manufacturer, CAF, to restore services as quickly as possible.

"While this situation is ongoing, we are committed to keeping our customers moving. Metro tickets and passes will be valid on the alternative modes of transport detailed below: National Express bus service 74 between West Bromwich and Birmingham, National Express bus service 79 between Wolverhampton and West Bromwich, West Midlands Railway and Avanti train services between Wolverhampton and Birmingham