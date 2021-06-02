Overnight A34 closures planned as new junction built

The A34 Stone Road just north of Stafford will close in both directions between the A513 Beaconside roundabout and Whitgreave Lane between 8pm on Sunday until 6am on Monday.

The closure is needed so work can be carried out at the junction of Redhill Business Park, where access will be provided to the new housing development to the east of the A34.

A diversion will be in place for the A34 via A51, A518, A513. During the overnight closure, access to both Redhill Business Park and properties along the section will be maintained. Any traffic going to Redhill Business Park during the closure period will be escorted northbound on the A34. All other traffic needing to access properties will need to travel southbound from the A51 roundabout. The scheme is being funded by the developer.

After the overnight closure, traffic management will be in place from June 7 to July 2, where access to the business park will be northbound only, with any exiting traffic needing to go northbound.

There will be further night-time closures on July 1 from 8pm until 6am on July 2 and a southbound overnight closure on July 9. There will also be closures needed in the autumn, with dates to be confirmed.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport David Williams said: “Throughout the 12-week period a section of New Road will unfortunately need to be closed. We’d like to thank people for their patience while work is carried out.”

Meanwhile a section of a road into Hixon will be closed for three months from Monday while a new junction is created.

The 12-week scheme will see a new junction constructed on New Road for the development at Hixon Airfield, from Monday.