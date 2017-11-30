Your chance to own a Metro tram as old fleet go up for auction

And there are 15 to choose from, in a variety of colours but mostly a mixture of reds, pinks, purples and greys.

Midland Metro is selling off its old stock of trams, giving people the opportunity to get their hands on their own rolling stock.

The fleet of the old type T-69 light rail vehicles that used to operate on the Midlands Metro line between Wolverhampton and Birmingham city centres are being auctioned off by Transport for West Midlands, part of the west Midlands Combined Authority.

They were originally purchased from Italian manufacturer Ansaldo Trasporti and were in operation between 1998 and 2014, but are currently in storage gathering dust at Long Marston Airfield in Warwickshire.

The online auction will take place on Monday January 29 from 10am and will be hosted by BravoSolution.

The trams will be 'sold as seen' and there are no guarantees given about their condition.

Other transport operators are likely to show an interest in the 15 trams, although there is nothing to stop individuals with an enthusiasm for travel to put in an offer.

The trams are currently owned by a subsidiary of The Royal Bank of Scotland and each sale will be subject to satisfactory completion of any 'know your customer' requirements which RBS may specify.

Advertising

Each winning bidder will be required to enter into a sale agreement in a form specified by RBS – which will be available on the BravoSolution e-Auction platform – and collect the trams from Long Marston Airfield within a specified time after the auction.

To register an interest contact Chris Robinson, Metro procurement lead officer, at chris.robinson@wmca.org.uk

Full accounts and descriptions of the condition of the vehicles are available and can be obtained from Mr Robinson with inspection visits available by appointment only through him.