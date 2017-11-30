More festive rail chaos as Virgin workers agree strike

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union will walk out on December 15 and 22 and on January 5, 8, 26 and 29.

The union said around 1,800 train managers, on-board catering staff, station and clerical workers will be involved in the action. Virgin, which runs mainline services between the Midlands and London, said it will run the majority of its services during the strikes.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: “Our members on Virgin West Coast are striking for workplace equality and workplace justice.

“All our members are demanding is a suitable and equal offer to that given to drivers to buy out their claim for a reduction in the base working week.

“The message needs to get through to Sir Richard Branson on his luxury island retreat in the sunshine that those who are financing his lifestyle through their hard graft have had enough and are prepared to fight for justice in their workplaces.”

Phil Whittingham, managing director for Virgin Trains on the west coast, said: ““We know how important it is for friends and families to get together over the festive season, so we will keep the majority of our trains running with fully-trained staff on board and at stations. We remain open to continuing talks with the RMT.”

It comes after train managers and senior conductors on Arriva CrossCountry announced they would stage a series of strikes in a dispute over rostering and Sunday working, including action over Christmas and the New Year.