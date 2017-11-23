Advertising
West Midlands rail chaos: Signalling problems at Birmingham New Street cause delays and cancellations
Trains are being delayed and cancelled across the West Midlands this morning because of signalling problems at Birmingham New Street Station.
London Midland, Virgin and Arriva Trains Wales services are all likely to be disrupted today.
A spokesman for Network Rail said: "A fault with the signalling system at Birmingham New Street is causing disruption to trains at the station. As a result of this, trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised.
"Disruption is expected to continue until the end of the day."
For London Midland customers the local stopping service between Birmingham New Street and Birmingham International has been suspended. Additional stops will be made on other trains where possible for local stops.
The services between Birmingham New Street and Hednesford / Rugeley Trent Valley will be diverted and will therefore not call at Duddeston, Aston, Witton or Perry Barr.
To help you complete your journey, ticket acceptance is in place on Virgin Trains services between Birmingham New Street and Rugby and also on CrossCountry services via any reasonable route.
For Arriva Trains Wales customers services will not run between Wolverhampton and Birmingham International.
Some rail passengers have expressed their frustration at the delays:
