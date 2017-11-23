West Midlands rail chaos: Signalling problems at Birmingham New Street cause delays and cancellations

London Midland, Virgin and Arriva Trains Wales services are all likely to be disrupted today.

Due to signalling problems at #BirminghamNewStreet, services are subject to alteration, cancellation & platform alteration. Please follow .@LondonMidland .@VirginTrains .@ArrivaTW for updates & listen to station announcements regarding service information ^SK — Birmingham NewStreet (@NetworkRailBHM) November 23, 2017

Due to a fault with the signalling through Birmingham New Street there are fewer platforms available to use for everyone. This is causing a knock on effect to our services through this station., Details can be found here - https://t.co/iJcUR1pEJt — London Midland (@LondonMidland) November 23, 2017

#VTNEW Due to a points failure at Birmingham New Street some lines are blocked. Ticket acceptance is in place with @LondonMidland between Rugby & Birmingham New St & @ArrivaTW between Birmingham International & Wolverhampton. — Virgin Trains (@VirginTrains) November 23, 2017

A spokesman for Network Rail said: "A fault with the signalling system at Birmingham New Street is causing disruption to trains at the station. As a result of this, trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

"Disruption is expected to continue until the end of the day."

For London Midland customers the local stopping service between Birmingham New Street and Birmingham International has been suspended. Additional stops will be made on other trains where possible for local stops.

The services between Birmingham New Street and Hednesford / Rugeley Trent Valley will be diverted and will therefore not call at Duddeston, Aston, Witton or Perry Barr.

To help you complete your journey, ticket acceptance is in place on Virgin Trains services between Birmingham New Street and Rugby and also on CrossCountry services via any reasonable route.

For Arriva Trains Wales customers services will not run between Wolverhampton and Birmingham International.

Some rail passengers have expressed their frustration at the delays:

All trains into Birmingham new street cancelled! That must be some epic signal fail 😲 @ArrivaTW @LondonMidland #greatstarttotheday #wfh — Nicki Greene (@Nicki_Greene) November 23, 2017