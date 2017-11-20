Huge concrete cylinders fall from lorry blocking busy Wolverhampton route

The A4123 Birmingham Road was shut out of the city this morning after the cylinder sections slipped from the lorry.

The route was closed at the junction from All Saints Road and Cartwright Street in the aftermath of the accident, just outside the Evans Halshaw Ford dealership

The concrete cylinders in the road outside the car dealership

Long queues formed on the A4123 towards the junction with Parkfield Road with delays of up to 30 minutes for people driving into the city.

And the road was closed to motorists heading out of Wolverhampton with police officers directing traffic to alternative routes.

Bystanders spoke of hearing a huge bang as the cylinders fell from the slow-moving lorry at around 8.30am.

Motorists faced long delays

John Godwin, aged 67, from Birmingham New Road, was walking to the shops when he saw the drama unfold.

"It was quite a shock to see these things start to fall," he said.

"I was only walking to get a paper and some milk but there was obviously a lot of people heading to work.

Three concrete cylinders in the road

"I heard a sort of scrapping sound and turned back to see them in the road.

"Luckily they weren't near the pavement and I was away down the other side of the road."

One motorist, who did not want to be named, said: "It is not something you expect to see - concrete blocks in the road.

"It was so lucky that no-one as driving right behind the lorry when they fell."