M6 traffic chaos after broken-down lorry leads to hour-long delays

A lorry broke down M6 southbound blocking two lanes between J10a for the M54 and J10 for Wolverhampton and Walsall.

Surrounding routes in Staffordshire and around Wolverhampton suffered long delays as motorists searched for alternative routes.

Highways England confirmed the cause of the delays and said officials were working to ease the problems on routes.

The lorry was recovered shortly after 8.30am.

#M6 southbound between J10A and J10 we have 2 lanes open. 2 lanes are closed due to a broken down HGV that cannot be moved. Delays reducing on the M6, but long delays on the M54 approach, please allow extra journey time. — Highways England (@HighwaysWMIDS) November 15, 2017

#M6 southbound between J10A and J10 we have all lanes NOW OPEN. The broken down HGV has been recovered. Delays reducing on the M6 and M54 approaches. Thanks for your patience this morning. — Highways England (@HighwaysWMIDS) November 15, 2017

Meanwhile a burst water main has caused delays and left 70 properties without supplies in Wednesfield this morning.

Lower Prestwood Road has been closed between Long Knowle Lane and Wood End Road as a result of the incident which happened in the early hours.

Properties have been without water for more than 12 hours in Wednesfield.

Severn Trent have said they supplied the affected homes with water while they waited to fix the problem which is now resolved.