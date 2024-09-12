Irish watchdog launches probe into Google’s AI model

Ireland’s data watchdog has launched an investigation into Google’s AI model.

The Data Protection Commission (DPC) said on Thursday that it has commenced a statutory inquiry into Google under Section 110 of the Data Protection Act.

The probe involves examining whether Google complied with any obligations to undertake an assessment, under GDPR laws, prior to processing the personal data of EU/EEA data subjects in developing its AI Model, Pathways Language Model 2 (PaLM2).

The DPC said that a Data Protection Impact Assessment, where required, is of crucial importance in ensuring people’s rights and freedoms are considered and protected when processing of personal data is likely to result in a high risk.

The DPC probe is examining cross-border processing, which means it involves either the processing of personal data on a controller or processor in more than one European Union country, or the processing of personal data which takes place in one EU location but which substantially affects or is likely to substantially affect data subjects in more than one member state.

The investigation follows a request from the Irish watchdog for social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, to suspend processing its user posts to train its AI chatbot Grok.

In August, the DPC welcomed the decision by X to suspend processing while they examine its compliance with GDPR.