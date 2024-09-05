'I thought we were facing a UFO - but it turned out to be leaking urine' – Astronaut Tim Peake tells all to Birmingham's Symphony Hall audience
British astronaut Tim Peake told an audience in the West Midlands how he mistook leaking urine for a UFO.
Major Peake became the first British astronaut to join the International Space Station when he spent six months aboard the orbiting laboratory in 2015.
He is now embarking on a national tour to talk about his experiences as well as the history of space travel.
During his time on board the ISS, Major Peake said he once saw “three lights moving in formation”, before they were joined by a fourth.
He told an audience at Birmingham's Symphony Hall that , because of the blackness of space, he believed they were from some kind of spacecraft – and that the only explanation could be a UFO.