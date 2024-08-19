Tinashe beats Sabrina Carpenter and Billie Eilish to TikTok song of the summer

US singer Tinashe has beaten the likes of Sabrina Carpenter and Billie Eilish to the UK’s TikTok song of the summer.

Her song Nasty was the most used track in UK video creations on the social media app, soundtracking 10 million videos during summer 2024.

TikTok’s global song of the summer went to Chilean artists’ Cris MJ and Floyymenor for their reggaeton track, Gata Only, which was used in more than 15 million videos.

Sabrina Carpenter had two tracks in the top 10 UK TikTok songs of the summer (Ian West/PA)

Tinashe was joined in the UK top 10 by Lay Bankz’s Tell Ur Girlfriend in second, Tommy Richman with Million Dollar Baby in third, Leostaytrill and Mr Reload It’s Pink Lemonade (Str8 Reload) in fourth, and Carpenter’s Please Please Please in fifth.

Billie Eilish’s Bird Of A Feather, Central Cee and Lil Baby’s Band4band, Myles Smith’s Stargazing, Jordan Adetunji’s Kehlani, and Carpenter’s Espresso made up the rest of the UK top 10.

Tinashe also finished second in TikTok’s global list ahead of Richman’s Million Dollar Baby in third, Eilish’s Birds Of A Feather in fourth, and Sevdaliza’s Alibi (With Pabllo Vittar and Yseult).

The rest of the global top 10 was made up of Carpenter’s Please Please Please, El Alfa and Nfasis’s Este, Bankz’s Tell Ur Girlfriend, Luis R Conriquez and Neton Vega’s Si No Quieres No, and Karol G’s Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido.

Speaking of her song’s success, Tinashe, 31, said: “Thank you to all my amazing fans who made Nasty the number one song of the summer in the UK and number two globally.

“It’s been so fun and incredible to watch all the videos you have been making on TikTok. I love them all.

“I’m super grateful for your continued support and hope you all enjoy making more content to the rest of my album Quantum Baby.”

Tinashe began her career in acting, performing a motion capture role in The Polar Express as a child, before going on to appear in Cartoon Network’s Out Of Jimmy’s Head and CBS series Two And A Half Men.

The Kentucky-born singer moved into music as a part of girl group the Stunners, who she opened for Justin Bieber with on his My World Tour.

She began her solo career in 2012 and has since released seven studio albums, including her latest Quantum Baby, which was released last week.

TikTok users can find the chart for their own region by going to TikTok Music Charts on the app.